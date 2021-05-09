BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 9 May 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Kiernan returns for West Ham after six-month injury lay-off

The Cavan attacker was out of action with a hamstring injury.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 9 May 2021, 8:37 PM
1 hour ago 875 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5432882
Leanne Kiernan on the ball for Ireland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Leanne Kiernan on the ball for Ireland.
Leanne Kiernan on the ball for Ireland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND ATTACKER LEANNE Kiernan was back on the pitch today for the first time since November after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Cavan native was introduced in the second half of West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Women’s Super League [WSL], replacing Maisy Barker in the 73rd minute.

The timing of Kiernan’s injury last year was a huge blow for Ireland ahead of their crunch Euro 2022 qualifier against Germany.

At the time, manager Vera Pauw said they could not risk playing her as it could “destroy her career because it could rupture and scar her hamstring for the rest of her career.”

Her return is a timely boost for the Girls in Green who will open their 2023 Women’s World Cup qualification bid with a trip to Georgia in September.

Vera Pauw’s side will then host top seeds Sweden on 21 October before travelling to Finland on 26 October ahead of a November double-header which sees both Slovakia and Georgia come to Dublin.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The campaign resumes in April 2022 when Ireland travel to Sweden before finishing with games at home to Finland and away to Slovakia in September 2022.

“It’s been awhile to say the least,” Kiernan wrote on Twitter after making her appearance for the Hmmers today. “Happy to be back out there.”

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie