Lecce fire coach for headbutting opponent

ROBERTO D’AVERSA has been fired as coach of Serie A side Lecce for headbutting Verona striker Thomas Henry at the end of the stormy clash between the two relegation rivals on Sunday.

“Following what took place at the end of the Lecce and Verona match the club announces the sacking of manager D’Aversa,” Lecce posted on X.

D’Aversa was already under pressure for a series of poor results, the 1-0 defeat to Verona pushing him closer to the exit with the headbutt, coming amidst chaotic scenes after the final whistle, the final straw for the Lecce board.

Henry said he was headbutted as he headed towards the dressing rooms in Lecce, before the pair were both sent off.

The 48-year-old coach, who has been in charge since June 2023, claimed he was only protecting his players but subsequently apologised on social media, although he insisted he had not headbutted the Frenchman.

D’Aversa leaves with Lecce 15th in Serie A, just one point above the relegation zone, after Sunday’s defeat in southern Italy while Verona lept up to 13th with their second straight win.

