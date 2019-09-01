This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 1 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leclerc claims maiden win as Formula One pays tribute to Hubert

The Belgian Grand Prix was overshadowed by the death of a Formula Two driver

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,438 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4791560
Charles Leclerc in the Belgian Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc in the Belgian Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc in the Belgian Grand Prix.

FERRARI’S CHARLES Leclerc claimed an emotional maiden Formula One victory at the Belgian Grand Prix on a weekend overshadowed by the death of F2 driver Anthoine Hubert.

Hubert, 22, died on Saturday after he was involved in a multi-car collision during the feature F2 event at Spa, the news prompting a host of tributes from the world of motorsport.

Sunday’s F1 race was preceded by a minute’s silence in honour of the young Frenchman, while there was a standing ovation 19 laps into the race in reference to the number of Hubert.

Leclerc, a year younger than Hubert, started on pole as part of a Ferrari 1-2 and ultimately finished first ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, with Sebastian Vettel forced to settle for fourth.

Hamilton closed in quickly over the final laps, but Leclerc — racing with ‘RIP Tonio’ on his helmet — was a deserving winner by 0.981 seconds.

The race winner pulled clear of Vettel following an early stint under the safety car brought about by Max Verstappen’s first-lap retirement.

Vettel benefited significantly from the fact he pitted six laps earlier than Leclerc, the German briefly taking the lead from his Ferrari colleague.

However, Leclerc boasted much greater pace in the laps that immediately followed his stop and was allowed to retake first place as Vettel followed team orders by allowing his faster team-mate through on lap 27.

Leclerc duly re-established a comfortable advantage and his hopes of victory were boosted as Vettel held up a surging Hamilton for a few laps before being passed.

Ferrari opted to bring Vettel in for a second stop soon after, lifting Bottas on to the podium, and Hamilton’s late charge was not enough as Leclerc held on.

IN THE POINTS

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.981secs
3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +12.585s
4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) +26.422s
5. Alexander Albon (Red Bull) +1 min, 21.325s
6. Sergio Perez (Racing Point) + 1 min, 24.448s
7. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso) +1 min, 29.657s
8. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) +1 min, 46.639s
9. Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) +1min, 49.168s
10. Lance Stroll (Racing Point) +1min, 49.838s

DRIVER STANDINGS

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 268
2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 203 (-65)
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 181 (-87)
4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 169 (-99)
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 157 (-111)

CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

1. Mercedes 471
2. Ferrari 326 (-145)
3. Red Bull 254 (-217)
4. McLaren 82 (-389)
5. Renault 51 (-420)

WHAT’S NEXT?

Ferrari are expected to display good pace once again when Monza hosts next week’s Italian Grand Prix.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie