This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bowyer signs new deal for Championship-bound Charlton one day after he was set to leave

The 42-year-old previously failed to reach an agreement with the Addicks about his future at the club.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 9:20 AM
33 minutes ago 782 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4686970
Bowyer has penned a one-year contract extension with Charlton Athletic.
Image: Steven Paston
Bowyer has penned a one-year contract extension with Charlton Athletic.
Bowyer has penned a one-year contract extension with Charlton Athletic.
Image: Steven Paston

CHARLTON ATHLETIC HAVE announced that manager Lee Bowyer has signed a one-year contract extension after finally reaching an agreement with the 42-year-old.

The news comes just a day after the Addicks revealed that the former midfielder had not accepted their offer and looked set to leave amid reports that Derby had identified him as their ideal successor to Frank Lampard.

After just one year with the Rams, Lampard is being linked with the vacant position at Chelsea after Maurizio Sarri left to take over at Juventus.

Having guided Charlton back to the Championship through the play-offs, Derby had reportedly been in contact with Bowyer over a potential switch, but he has turned back on his decision after further talks and pledged to stay on at The Valley for another year.

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet said on Monday that Bowyer had been offered an improved contract, but that they were unable to hand him anything more than a 12-month deal amid his ongoing attempts to sell the club.

But they have since come to an agreement, with Bowyer staying on.

“We went on a real journey last season. The club came together – the players, the staff, the fans and we achieved something special,” Bowyer told the club’s website about his new deal with Charlton Athletic.

Charlton Source: Charlton Athletic FC Twitter.

“The journey hasn’t finished yet and I’m delighted this has all been agreed. 

This has been a long process and I never wanted to leave, I love this club. I’d like to thank the owner for giving me the initial opportunity and now for continuing to believe in me. 

“We have a fantastic fanbase here and my focus continues to be on getting our squad in the best possible shape for the Championship next season.”

Duchatelet, meanwhile, was delighted to see Bowyer commit, despite the uncertainty over the club’s future as their search for a new owner continues.

What Lee has achieved in his short time at the club is very impressive. He has united the club once again,” he said.

“I would like to thank Lee for his professionalism during this process. While the negotiations have been ongoing, he has continued to work on building a squad for the club’s Championship campaign. Stability is essential and I am very pleased we now have the best man in place to lead us forward next season.”

While Bowyer’s future at Charlton has been decided, Derby owner Mel Morris states there has been “no change” in Lampard’s position at the club, insisting Chelsea have not made any approach for him.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie