Monday 15 March 2021
Lee Bowyer quits as Charlton Athletic boss amid links to another former club

He’s being tipped to take over at Birmingham City.

By Press Association Monday 15 Mar 2021, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,331 Views 1 Comment
Bowyer took over at Charlton Athletic in 2018.
Image: PA
Image: PA
Bowyer took over at Charlton Athletic in 2018.
Bowyer took over at Charlton Athletic in 2018.
Image: PA

LEE BOWYER HAS resigned as Charlton Athletic manager after being heavily linked with his former club Birmingham City.

With speculation swirling over the future of Blues boss Aitor Karanka due to ongoing poor form in the Championship, Charlton announced Bowyer had stepped down from his position.

Bowyer left The Valley with the best wishes of Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard, and said it had been a difficult decision to leave the club where he began both his playing and managerial careers.

“Everyone knows how I feel about the club,” he said in a statement. “I could have gone before but I felt it was the right thing to do to stay and help the club through the tough times we’ve been through.

“We had some amazing times and some tough times. It has been emotional leaving. I’d like to thank all the players that I’ve worked with and the staff for the hours and hours of hard work that they did. I also want to thank the supporters. We wouldn’t have had those great memories without them.

“The club is now in a place with a good owner that cares and wants to improve the place and I hope the club can continue to grow. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”

In his three years in charge at Charlton, Bowyer has twice guided the Addicks to the League One play-offs, losing to Shrewsbury Town before earning promotion 12 months later in the final against Sunderland.

Though they suffered relegation last season, going down one point shy of safety, Bowyer kept his job and Charlton go into Tuesday’s match against Bristol Rovers eighth in the League One table, two points off the play-off places.

Press Association

