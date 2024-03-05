Lee Carsley not expected to take Ireland job

LEE CARSLEY IS not expected to take the Republic of Ireland manager’s job, as the saga to find Stephen Kenny’s replacement continues.

The 42 understands that the 50-year-old has reaffirmed his commitment to the English FA and will stay in charge for their U21s’ upcoming European Championship qualifying campaign.

Advertisement

Reports suggested that Carsley was back in the frame to become Kenny’s permanent successor after FAI director of football Marc Canham explained at yesterday’s unveiling of interim head coach John O’Shea that an appointment would be confirmed in early April as they had to respect “existing contractual obligations.”

England have their opening two games later this month before a break in the campaign until later in the year.

However, Carsley is not due to take the reins with Ireland and will remain in situ.

Canham yesterday stated the FAI were closing in on an appointment.

“The process of the appointment of the permanent new head coach is very close to the end, nearing the end-point, and we look forward to announcing that new permanent head coach in early-April,” he said.

“Existing contractual obligations mean we are not in a position to announce any further details on this point, but as we have committed to, we will announce that in early April.”

O’Shea is taking charge for the games against Belgium on Saturday 23 March and Switzerland on Tuesday 26 March.