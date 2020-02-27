Cobh Ramblers attacker has red card rescinded after case of mistaken identity

The red card shown to Lee Devitt has been rescinded.

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE succeeded in overturning the dismissal of Lee Devitt in last weekend’s League of Ireland First Division season opener.

Devitt, who was making his Ramblers debut, was sent off in controversial circumstances during the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Drogheda United at St Colman’s Park.

He was shown a yellow card by referee Oliver Moran, who mistakenly believed that he had already booked the former Limerick attacker.

Moran issued yellow cards to Devitt’s team-mates David Hurley and Ben O’Riordan earlier in the game.

A statement issued by the East Cork club this afternoon reads: “Cobh Ramblers can confirm following a disciplinary meeting on Wednesday, the red card issued to Lee Devitt has been rescinded due to a case of mistaken identity.

“Lee is now available for selection for Friday night’s fixture versus UCD in Belfield.”

Devitt signed for Ramblers ahead of the 2020 season after spending five years with Limerick.

