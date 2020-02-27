This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cobh Ramblers attacker has red card rescinded after case of mistaken identity

Lee Devitt was sent off during the 2-0 defeat to Drogheda United, despite picking up just one yellow card.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 2:59 PM
The red card shown to Lee Devitt has been rescinded.
Image: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon
Image: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE succeeded in overturning the dismissal of Lee Devitt in last weekend’s League of Ireland First Division season opener.

Devitt, who was making his Ramblers debut, was sent off in controversial circumstances during the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Drogheda United at St Colman’s Park.

He was shown a yellow card by referee Oliver Moran, who mistakenly believed that he had already booked the former Limerick attacker. 

Moran issued yellow cards to Devitt’s team-mates David Hurley and Ben O’Riordan earlier in the game.

A statement issued by the East Cork club this afternoon reads: “Cobh Ramblers can confirm following a disciplinary meeting on Wednesday, the red card issued to Lee Devitt has been rescinded due to a case of mistaken identity.

“Lee is now available for selection for Friday night’s fixture versus UCD in Belfield.”

Devitt signed for Ramblers ahead of the 2020 season after spending five years with Limerick.

