Lee Westwood cleans up at Cheltenham with six-winner, 200/1 bet worth £48,000

LEE WESTWOOD HAD the Midas touch as he backed an incredible six of the seven winners at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

The golfer placed a £2 “Super Heinz” ahead of the second day of the Festival — a seven-horse, 120-line accumulator that cost him £240 in total.

Westwood’s day got off to the best possible start when City Island (8/1) and Topofthegame (4/1) won the opening two races on the card, guaranteeing at least some return on his stage.

Killultagh Vic, his pick for the Coral Cup, had plenty of market support but finished well down the field.

But when the favourites in the final four races — Altior (4/9), Tiger Roll (11/8), Band of Outlaws (11/2) and Envoi Allen (9/2) — all won, it delivered a massive payday worth £48,200.91.

Westwood posted a photo of his winning slip on Instagram on Wednesday night:

Had Killultagh Vic also won, it would have been worth an eye-watering £868,000.

Westwood had a similar run off success at the Festival in 2018, backing 10 winners across the opening two days of racing.

