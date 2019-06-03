This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

South Korean scoops $1 million prize with first major championship win at US Open

Lee6 Jeong-Eun edged out Celine Boutier for a two-shot win.

By AFP Monday 3 Jun 2019, 12:56 AM
1 hour ago 583 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4665959
Lee6 Jeong-eun claimed a two-shot win at the US Open.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lee6 Jeong-eun claimed a two-shot win at the US Open.
Lee6 Jeong-eun claimed a two-shot win at the US Open.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEE6 JEONG-EUN captured her first major championship and a record $1 million prize on Sunday by out-duelling Celine Boutier for a two-shot victory at the 2019 US Women’s Open. 

South Korea’s Lee — who had never won on the LPGA Tour — stumbled to the finish with two bogeys in her final three holes but managed to shoot a one-under 70 to finish at 278 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

It was six-under winning total for the player who became known as Lee6 Jeong-eun when she became the sixth player of that name on the Korean LPGA tour. She has embraced the designation as her lucky charm.

The 23-year-old Lee started her round two shots behind co-leaders Boutier and Liu Yu of China.

She made bogey on her first hole but then came back with a birdie on the par-four second. 

She got hot on the back nine, making birdies on three of five holes starting at the par-three 11th. 

Boutier looked like she might make a run at Lee and possibly force a playoff but her bid ended in flames with a missed short putt on 16 for birdie, followed by a bogey-double bogey to close her round. 

Boutier shot a 75 and finished in a tie for fifth with four others — including 54-hole co-leader Liu.

South Korean’s Ryu So-yeon and American’s Lexi Thompson and Angel Yin shared second on 280.

- © AFP, 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie