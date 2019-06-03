South Korean scoops $1 million prize with first major championship win at US Open

LEE6 JEONG-EUN captured her first major championship and a record $1 million prize on Sunday by out-duelling Celine Boutier for a two-shot victory at the 2019 US Women’s Open.

South Korea’s Lee — who had never won on the LPGA Tour — stumbled to the finish with two bogeys in her final three holes but managed to shoot a one-under 70 to finish at 278 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

It was six-under winning total for the player who became known as Lee6 Jeong-eun when she became the sixth player of that name on the Korean LPGA tour. She has embraced the designation as her lucky charm.

The 23-year-old Lee started her round two shots behind co-leaders Boutier and Liu Yu of China.

She made bogey on her first hole but then came back with a birdie on the par-four second.

She got hot on the back nine, making birdies on three of five holes starting at the par-three 11th.

Boutier looked like she might make a run at Lee and possibly force a playoff but her bid ended in flames with a missed short putt on 16 for birdie, followed by a bogey-double bogey to close her round.

Boutier shot a 75 and finished in a tie for fifth with four others — including 54-hole co-leader Liu.

South Korean’s Ryu So-yeon and American’s Lexi Thompson and Angel Yin shared second on 280.

- © AFP, 2019

