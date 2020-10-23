BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 23 October 2020
Advertisement

Bamford hat-trick fires Leeds into third as Villa suffer first defeat

Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved within three points of leaders Everton.

By AFP Friday 23 Oct 2020, 10:38 PM
20 minutes ago 1,283 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5243701
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Image: PA
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.
Image: PA

PATRICK BAMFORD’S HAT-trick lifted Leeds to third in the Premier League as the striker inspired a 3-0 win over Aston Villa that shattered the home team’s perfect start to the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved within three points of leaders Everton thanks to Bamford’s 19-minute treble in the second half at Villa Park on Friday.

Bamford had one goal in 27 Premier League appearances prior to this season, but he already has six in six games this term.

It is a sweet moment for the 27-year-old, who endured a long and winding road to the top featuring long-running criticism of his finishing.

Bamford had seven loan spells during his time as a Chelsea youth academy graduate before moving to Middlesbrough, then finally finding his feet under Bielsa’s tutelage at Leeds.

Leeds’ third league win since their promotion from the Championship was the perfect response after losing against Wolves on Monday.

For Villa, their four-game winning run came to a halt as they missed the chance to start a season with five successive victories for the first time in their history.

Villa only escaped relegation on the final day of last season, so the first defeat could serve as a reality check for Dean Smith’s team after their unexpectedly strong start.

Smith had told his players they would get “a bloody nose very quickly” if they rested on their laurels, but they did not heed the warning as Bamford delivered the knockout punches.

Leeds could have been ahead inside the first four minutes when Bamford headed just wide from Ezgjan Alioski’s deep cross

Pascal Struijk was deputising for the injured Kalvin Phillips in Leeds’ midfield, but after earning an early booking for chopping down Jack Grealish and escaping a red card moments later for another foul, he found himself hauled off by Bielsa after just 21 minutes.

Villa nearly took the lead against the run of play when Grealish saw his shot superbly cleared off the line by Luke Ayling’s last-ditch intervention.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Grealish carried Villa’s main threat and the winger’s penalty appeal was  rejected by VAR after he went down under minimal contact from Helder Costa.

Showcasing the skill that has prompted many to question England manager Gareth Southgate’s decision not to use him more often, Grealish twisted past the Leeds defence with some nimble footwork before Illan Meslier smothered his shot.

But Bamford broke the deadlock in the 55th minute with a close-range finish after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez pushed Rodrigo’s effort into his path.

Trailing for the first time in nine league matches, Villa were finished off by Bamford in the 67th minute.

Smashing a blistering strike into the top corner from the edge of the area, Bamford gave Martinez no chance.

Bamford completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute when he took Costa’s pass and worked a yard of space inside the area before curling his shot past Martinez.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie