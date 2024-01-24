Patrick Bamford nets winner as Leeds beat Norwich to keep pressure on top two

LEEDS CLIMBED TO within two points of the Championship’s automatic-promotion places with a 1-0 win against Norwich at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford scored the game’s solitary goal with a thumping first-half header and that was enough to seal Leeds their fifth straight win in all competitions and keep the pressure on their promotion rivals.

Norwich were not without their chances – Gabriel Sara’s first-half effort was the best of them – but they slipped to their first defeat in six games and failed to climb into the play-off places.

In a fixture brought forward because both sides are in FA Cup action this weekend, there was little to excite the crowd in the opening quarter of an hour.

But Bamford changed that in the 16th minute after a concerted spell of home pressure as his fourth goal in five games put Leeds ahead.

Georginio Rutter and Daniel James combined on the edge of the box and the latter provided a pin-point assist to the far post where Bamford expertly headed back across a flat-footed Angus Gunn and into the far corner.

- Women’s Champions League -

Chelsea advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a game to spare after an own goal from Real Madrid goalkeeper Mylene Chavas handed them a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

A second-half penalty from Guro Reiten had seemingly put Chelsea en route to the win they required.

But Emma Hayes’ side looked to be facing the awkward prospect of requiring a result next week away at Paris FC when Real substitute Athenea del Castillo equalised with 20 minutes to play.

It fell to stand-in captain Erin Cuthbert to lead by example, sending over a cross that bounced in off the unfortunate Real goalkeeper.

- Conti Cup -

In the Conti Cup, England captain Leah Williamson made her first appearance in nine months following an ACL injury as she came off the bench in Arsenal’s 6-0 win at Reading.

Ireland international Lily Agg scored as Birmingham City beat West Ham 2-1, while Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp gave Manchester City a 2-1 win in their derby clash against Manchester United.

Elsewhere on Wednesday evening, there were wins for Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, London City Lionesses, and Brighton.