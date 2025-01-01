Leeds winning home run ended by Blackburn at the death

DANNY BATTH’S LAST-MINUTE equaliser clinched Blackburn a 1-1 draw at Elland Road and denied Leeds a 10th straight home win.

Pascal Struijk’s late penalty appeared to have snatched Leeds all three points in their bid to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table, but Batth struck for Rovers in the 90th minute.

Leeds poured forward in pursuit of a winner during 10 minutes of time added on, but John Eustace’s play-off-chasing visitors held firm for a deserved point.

Daniel Farke’s side have been dominant at Elland Road this season and had taken maximum points from their previous three festive fixtures, but they failed to spark against Rovers.

Leeds were comfortably held at bay in the first half, during which neither side created any chances barring Struijk’s header, which was easily gathered by Blackburn goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

The home side stepped it up shortly before the interval, but a well-drilled Blackburn, whose 1-0 win at Elland Road last season helped put the skids on Leeds’ automatic promotion push, held firm.

Rovers forward Yuki Ohashi was withdrawn through injury in the 38th minute and replaced by Harry Leonard, while Leeds defender Sam Byram made way for Max Wober during the break.

Leeds were forced into a further change soon after the restart when Jaydon bogle limped out of the action and Ethan Ampadu stepped off the bench.

The break in play while Bogle was receiving treatment typified the stop-start nature of the game, which was delayed again soon after when Struijk needed treatment for a blow to the head.

Home fans did their best to lift their side just past the hour-mark and they responded via Manor Solomon’s low cross, which evaded Dan James at the far post.

Leeds boss Farke sent on Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph for Solomon, Joel Piroe and Joe Rothwell with 20 minutes remaining in a bid to force a breakthrough.

Brenden Aaronson’s curling effort flew narrowly over and Gnonto volleyed wide before referee Oliver Langford awarded Leeds an 88th-minmute penalty after Dominic Hyam was deemed to have tripped Joseph.

Struijk coolly converted, but as Leeds appeared set to extend their lead at the top of the table, Batth fired home a low equaliser from six yards after the home side had failed to clear a corner.

Leeds substitute Wober’s volley was brilliantly saved by Pears as dogged Blackburn held on in an extended period of added time.