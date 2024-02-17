Advertisement
Wilfried Gnonto. Alamy Stock Photo
Leeds jump to second in Championship with win over Plymouth

Leeds were 2-0 winners.
1 hour ago

LEEDS MOVED TO second in the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win at Plymouth thanks to goals from forwards Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter.

Daniel Farke’s side made a flying start and their early pressure was rewarded with a 10th minute goal for in-form Gnonto, taking his goal tally to five in as many games.

Rutter’s audacious high ball into the area split the home defence and Gnonto brilliantly brought the ball down and stroked it home past goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Leeds doubled their lead into the second half, when striker Rutter ran on to Joel Piroe’s defence-splitting through ball and beat Hazard with a thumping shot on the run into the box, which gave the home keeper little chance on 72 minutes.

Leeds are two-points clear of third-placed Southampton, though the Saints have a game in hand. 

Press Association
