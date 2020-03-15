This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds could face punishment after ditching match over coronavirus fears

The Rhinos decided to pull out of Saturday’s match shortly before they were due to fly to Barcelona on Friday.

By AFP Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,428 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5047130
File pic.
Image: PA
File pic.
File pic.
Image: PA

LEEDS RHINOS could face punishment for cancelling their Super League game at Catalans Dragons over fears the club had been hit by the coronavirus.

The Rhinos decided to pull out of Saturday’s match shortly before they were due to fly to Barcelona on Friday.

One of their players displayed symptoms of the deadly virus, but subsequent tests on the unnamed individual proved negative.

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer said it might not be a good enough reason to postpone, telling BBC Radio Five Live: “It (a sanction) is a possibility.

“We spoke with Leeds at some length this week on that particular issue. We’ve applied all the guidelines that the government asked us to observe, and Leeds took a unilateral decision not to travel to that fixture. That will follow due process now.”

Leeds were due to travel on a scheduled Jet2 flight and return on Sunday.

On Saturday, the company’s planes bound for Spain turned around mid-flight after new restrictions imposed by the Spanish government.

Rugby league is one of the few sports which is continuing despite the coronavirus outbreak, although a meeting between club officials on Monday may postpone future games.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie