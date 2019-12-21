This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds beaten by Fulham - but Championship leaders West Brom held at home by Brentford

With the top two failing to win, some of the Championship’s other promotion hopefuls made hay on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 5:10 PM
https://the42.ie/4944891
Josh Onomah earned Fulham a big three points against their promotion rivals.
Image: Jonathan Brady
Image: Jonathan Brady

LEEDS UNITED SUFFERED their fourth defeat of the season with a 2-1 loss against third-placed Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

But Championship leaders West Brom couldn’t take full advantage of their nearest rivals’ slip as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Brentford.

Fulham, who started the day 12 points outside the automatic promotion places having lost their last three, took the lead on seven minutes through an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty.

Patrick Bamford levelled for Leeds nine minutes after the restart but Josh Onomah struck the decisive goal on 69 minutes to give the hosts a much-needed three points.

Meanwhile, a frantic finish to the first half was enough to decide matters at the Hawthorns.

It was Brentford who took the lead in the 43rd minute through Henrik Dalsgaard but Darnell Furlong equalised in first-half stoppage time.

West Brom couldn’t find a winner in the second period, but extend their lead at the top of the table to three points.

Earlier on Saturday, Cardiff City and Preston North End played out a scoreless draw.

