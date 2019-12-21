Leeds beaten by Fulham - but Championship leaders West Brom held at home by Brentford

Josh Onomah earned Fulham a big three points against their promotion rivals.

LEEDS UNITED SUFFERED their fourth defeat of the season with a 2-1 loss against third-placed Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

But Championship leaders West Brom couldn’t take full advantage of their nearest rivals’ slip as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Brentford.

Fulham, who started the day 12 points outside the automatic promotion places having lost their last three, took the lead on seven minutes through an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty.

Patrick Bamford levelled for Leeds nine minutes after the restart but Josh Onomah struck the decisive goal on 69 minutes to give the hosts a much-needed three points.

Meanwhile, a frantic finish to the first half was enough to decide matters at the Hawthorns.

It was Brentford who took the lead in the 43rd minute through Henrik Dalsgaard but Darnell Furlong equalised in first-half stoppage time.

West Brom couldn’t find a winner in the second period, but extend their lead at the top of the table to three points.

Earlier on Saturday, Cardiff City and Preston North End played out a scoreless draw.

