Leeds break transfer record to sign France U21 forward Rutter

LEEDS HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of France U21 striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim for a club-record transfer fee.

United did not disclose the amount they will pay the German club for the 20-year-old, but it has been reported it could rise to €39.5 million (£35m) depending on certain clauses being met.

Rutter, who has scored 11 goals and added 11 assists in 64 appearances since joining Hoffenheim in February 2021, has signed a five-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, Leeds’ second signing of the January window after Max Wober.

Leeds want Rutter to boost their attacking options as he can play either in a central role or in wider positions cutting in from the flank.

Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra are in the treatment room while fellow forward Patrick Bamford has a chequered injury record.

Rutter will not be eligible for Wednesday’s FA Cup replay against Cardiff but should come into contention for next weekend’s Premier League match against Brentford.

Rutter first came through with Rennes, and scored his first professional goal in a Champions League match against Sevilla aged 18.

Hoffenheim snapped him up only a couple of months later and he made a name for himself in the Bundesliga as an exciting young talent.

- Mudryk to Chelsea -

Meanwhile, Chelsea are “very close” to a deal for winger Mykhailo Mudryk, having agreed a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk after sending representatives to Turkey to seal the transfer.

The Blues have moved fast for the 22-year-old Ukraine international after Arsenal were believed to be close to completing his signing.

It’s understood a delegation from Chelsea travelled to Turkey, where the Ukrainian club are training ahead of the new season, to steal a march on their London rivals.

Shakhtar confirmed a deal with Chelsea was “very close”.

Chelsea said in a statement they were “discussing terms” with Shakhtar.

“Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs then the Ukrainian international, who can operate as a winger or a forward, will discuss personal terms with the Blues ahead of a permanent transfer,” the statement added.

According to reports, Mudryk could cost up to €100 million (£88m) and is ready to sign a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk, who has played just 65 club games across his career to date, was named Shakhtar’s player of the year on Saturday.