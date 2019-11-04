This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds goalkeeper charged with racial abuse

Kiko Casilla is alleged to have made discriminatory comments towards Jonathan Leko.

By AFP Monday 4 Nov 2019, 11:00 PM
Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.
Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.
Image: EMPICS Sport

LEEDS GOALKEEPER Kiko Casilla has been charged with racially abusing Charlton forward Jonathan Leko during a Championship fixture.

The Spaniard, 33, is alleged to have made discriminatory comments towards Leko during the match on September 28.

The Football Association said Casilla, who joined Leeds in January, has until November 12 to provide a response.

An FA statement published on Monday said Casilla has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

It is alleged that his words “made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin”.

A player found guilty of an aggravated breach of the FA’s discrimination rules faces a minimum six-match suspension, which may be increased based on any additional aggravating factors.

Leeds released a statement saying the Spaniard “strenuously denies” the charge.

“Kiko strenuously denies the allegation and has proactively worked with the FA during their investigation to date,” the club said.

“The next step of this process will be a personal hearing. In the meantime Kiko will remain available for selection.”

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
