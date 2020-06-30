Leeds' Premier League hopes suffer setback, Irish duo on target for Fulham

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road.

LEEDS MISSED a chance to bolster their march towards the Premier League as the Championship leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Luton on Tuesday.

Harry Cornick curled Luton into an shock lead early in the second half at Elland Road.

When Stuart Dallas fired Leeds level just after the hour, it appeared there would be only one winner.

But Luton, who climbed off the bottom of the table after Saturday’s win at Swansea, withstood a second-half onslaught from Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

With six games left, Leeds are four points clear of second-placed West Brom, who have a game in hand, and six ahead of third-placed Brentford.

Brentford moved to within two points of the automatic promotion places with a 3-0 victory at Reading.

Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford the lead midway through the first half, stooping to nod home his 15th goal of the season.

Josh Dasilva increased their advantage just past the hour mark and Joel Valencia added a third goal in the 90th minute to secure a fourth successive league victory.

West Brom, without a win or a goal in four games, face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Scott Parker has challenged fourth-placed Fulham to cope without a recognised striker after his side’s 2-1 win at west London rivals QPR.

Fulham boss Parker admits he had to reshape his entire attack with 23-goal forward Aleksandar Mitrovic suspended.

Serbia star Mitrovic will miss two more matches after his retrospective ban for elbowing Ben White in the 3-0 loss at Leeds.

Cyrus Christie sealed Fulham’s win after fellow Irish international Harry Arter had cancelled out Jordan Hugill’s first-minute header for QPR.

“There’s no hiding from the fact we’ve not now got a recognised forward in our squad, in the building,” Parker said.

“So the way the players look to the structure and the way we wanted to play tonight was spot on really.”

Sixth-placed Cardiff and in-form Charlton shared a 0-0 draw in south Wales as both sides extended their unbeaten runs since the restart.

Elsewhere, Barnsley beat Blackburn 2-0, Wigan won 3-0 against Stoke and Millwall drew 1-1 with Swansea.

