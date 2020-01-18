This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bamford misses penalty as Leeds' slump continues

Bielsa’s side were beaten 1-0 by QPR.

By AFP Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 3:22 PM
30 minutes ago 1,176 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4970750
Image: Daniel Hambury
Image: Daniel Hambury

PATRICK BAMFORD’S MISSED penalty summed up Leeds’ day as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Queens Park Rangers, with their poor run of form in the Championship showing no sign of stopping.

Leeds’ wretched day ended on a suitably low note with Kalvin Phillips facing a three-match ban after a straight red card in the dying minutes.

Defeat left Marcelo Bielsa’s side a point off leaders West Brom who can extend that to four on Monday if they beat Stoke.

With just one win in their last seven Championship matches, Leeds have seen an 11-point advantage five weeks ago eroded to just a four-point lead over third-placed Fulham, who beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on Friday.

Brentford could reduce it to just three if they beat Huddersfield later today.

There was an element of luck in QPR’s goal as Nakhi Wells handled the ball before slotting it home, but with no VAR in the second tier it stood to give QPR only their second win in their last seven Championship matches.

“I think it hit my hand but not intentionally and sometimes you need that bit of luck,” Wells told Sky Sports.

Bamford, though, should have given the visitors a share of the spoils but having been brought down by goalkeeper Liam Kelly he was unable to punish him when he took the spot kick.

“I never had much to do aside from the penalty save,” Kelly told Sky Sports.

“The boys worked tirelessly to limit them.”

Bielsa will not wish for many more visits to the capital as this defeat left Leeds with just one win in their last 19 away games in London.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

COMMENTS (5)

