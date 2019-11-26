Late Harrison goal sends Leeds top of the Championship table

LEEDS UNITED CLIMBED back to the top of the Championship in dramatic fashion on Tuesday after Jack Harrison’s late goal snatched a 1-0 win at Reading.

Leeds’ second late winner in four days earned them a fourth successive win as they moved one point above second-placed West Bromwich Albion, who host Bristol City on Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side recovered from a slow start to push Reading onto the back foot and Stuart Dallas hit the crossbar after the interval.

They snatched the winner three minutes from time when Harrison headed home Helder Costa’s deflected cross.

Fulham crushed Derby 3-0 at Craven Cottage to move into third place.

Goals by Bobby Decordova-Reid and Aleksandar Mitrovic in the first half and a late third by captain Tom Cairney gave Scott Parker’s side a third consecutive victory.

Although they have won their past five home games, Derby are without a league victory on the road since the opening match of the season.

Leandro Bacuna’s first-half strike earned Cardiff a 1-0 victory over Stoke in Neil Harris’ first home match in charge.

The Curacao international scored his first Bluebirds goal to maintain their new manager’s unbeaten start since taking over from Neil Warnock and hand Michael O’Neill his first defeat as Stoke boss.

The defeat kept Stoke in the relegation zone, while Cardiff moved up to 10th.

Fifth-placed Swansea extended their unbeaten away run to nine league games, but squandered the lead in a 1-1 draw at 10-man Huddersfield.

Karlan Grant cancelled out Jay Fulton’s strike to deny Steve Cooper’s Swansea.

Luton beat Charlton 2-1, while Millwall drew 2-2 with Wigan.

