Leeds marching on to top of Championship with win over Sheffield Wednesday

LEEDS SECURED A 3-0 win against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road to stay on course for automatic promotion.

Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon’s early strike gave Leeds a flying start before late goals from substitute Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka ensured their return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches – they are undefeated at home in the league in their last 11 – but they were made to work hard for all three points by the in-form Owls.

Danny Rohl’s side had lost only one of their previous six and were bidding to close to within touching distance of the play-off places, but they fell behind in the third minute.

Owls goalkeeper James Beadle beat Brenden Aaronson in the race on to Joe Rothwell’s pass into the box, but he spilled the ball and Solomon pounced on the rebound, taking one touch before burying his finish into an empty net.

The visitors went close to an immediate response when Josh Windass’ shot struck Tanaka following a corner.

But Leeds were intent on doubling their advantage and the Owls were grateful for two timely interventions in front of their goal from centre-halves Michael Ihiekwe and Di’Shon Bernard.

The Owls contributed to a see-saw first half and Leeds were indebted to skipper Ethan Ampadu’s brilliant tackle, which thwarted Windass inside the area, before Shea Charles fired into the side-netting.

Leeds established more control towards the interval and Beadle produced two full-stretch saves to keep out goalbound shots from Dan James.

The Wales winger saw another effort deflect narrowly wide early in the second period as Leeds resumed on the offensive.

Djeidi Gassama then drove through a gap down the middle to force Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier into his first save of the match and serve warning that Wednesday were still in the game.

But Ramazani, an 83rd-minute replacement for Solomon, fired a game-clinching second goal for Leeds with two minutes left, turning on to Jayden Bogle’s cross and despatching an excellent finish into the bottom corner.

Leeds then finished with a flourish as Tanaka’s clever back heel diverted Ramazani’s shot beyond Beadle in time added on, with a third goal harsh on the visitors, who had contributed to an entertaining derby.