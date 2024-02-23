Leeds stun Leicester with late comeback, Irish internationals key in Preston win

LEEDS STRUCK three late goals at a bouncing Elland Road to beat Leicester 3-1 and throw the Sky Bet Championship title race wide open.

Leicester appeared to be tightening their grip on top spot after Wout Faes’ first-half header, but Leeds hit back in a roaring finish with goals from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford.

Daniel Farke’s side equalled a club-record nine straight league wins — set in 1931 — extending their unbeaten start to the year and closing the gap on leaders Leicester to six points.

The Foxes, who had been 17 points ahead of Leeds at the start of 2024, had been good value for their slender lead, but were punished for some glaring misses as they slipped to back-to-back league defeats.

Leicester were first to threaten through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s low effort and went close again through a header from Patson Daka, whose fierce drive soon after forced Illan Meslier into a flying save.

Daka was involved again when Leicester took a 15th-minute lead, flicking on Dewsbury-Hall’s corner for the unmarked Faes to head home at the far post.

The Belgium defender’s third-ever goal for the Foxes was the first Leeds had conceded in six league matches and they set about making amends.

Joel Piroe headed wide, Willy Gnonto’s shot was blocked and Leicester centre-half Jannik Vestergaard brilliantly denied Crysencio Summerville a shooting chance in front of goal.

It was fast and furious as Leeds pinned Leicester back in search of an equaliser, but the visitors’ backline, bolted together by big Dane Vestergaard, held firm until half-time.

Georginio Rutter curled wide early in the second period and with Leeds committing men forward, Leicester were measured and incisive on the break.

The Foxes showed they were a step up from the opposition that Leeds had recently faced and it took another full-stretch save from Meslier to keep out Stephy Mavididi’s angled shot.

Vestergaard then headed Dewsbury-Hall’s corner against a post and Daka thought he had put his side 2-0 up, only for his follow-up effort to be ruled out for offside.

Mavididi raced on to Dewsbury-Hall’s slide-rule pass to shoot agonisingly wide before an increasingly frustrated home crowd was lifted by Summerville’s blocked shot.

Daka wasted a golden chance to double the Foxes’ lead in the 73rd minute when dragging his effort off-target after another rapier counter-attack.

Leeds were struggling to gain momentum as the game entered the final 15 minutes, repeatedly repelled by Leicester’s two walls of blue.

But the Whites turned the game on its head with two goals in three minutes.

Roberts, a 73rd-minute replacement for Junior Firpo, lashed home a rebound into the bottom corner after Rutter had been tackled inside the penalty area to equalise in the 80th minute.

And with Leeds fans still celebrating, Gray took possession on the edge of the box and fired home a left-footed effort, which wrong-footed goalkeeper Mads Hermansen after deflecting off Faes and nestling into the bottom corner.

Substitute Patrick Bamford wrapped up the points for Leeds, deflecting in Daniel James’ sweetly struck free-kick in stoppage time to leave Leicester shell-shocked.

Elsewhere, Emil Riis had a hand in all three goals as Preston stunned Coventry 3-0 at the CBS Arena.

The Danish striker put Preston ahead inside the first minute before setting up top scorer Will Keane and then forcing Bobby Thomas to put through his own net.

The remarkable victory took Preston on to the cusp of the play-off places, two points behind Hull, as North End leapfrogged Coventry in the process.

Preston captain Alan Browne played his corner to Ben Whiteman inside the first 60 seconds, and the cross was met by Riis.

The target man outmuscled Thomas and thundered home a header to claim his fourth in four outings after failing to find the net this season until 13 days ago.

When the 25-year-old then saw a shot blocked by Thomas he took full advantage of the dawdling Jay Dasilva and stole in to tee up Keane, who reacted fastest to sweep home his 12th of the season in the 20th minute.

The Sky Blues had failed to beat Preston in their last 20 league meetings dating back to 2007, and things went from bad to worse when star winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto was taken off on a stretcher after a heavy fall following a challenge by Andrew Hughes on the half-hour mark.

The Japan international had been one of two Coventry changes as he and Milan van Ewijk replaced Fabio Tavares and Victor Torp in the starting XI, while Ali McCann came in for Robbie Brady in a rare Preston change.

Coventry had only lost once at home since a 4-0 thrashing by Stoke last April and things looked to be heading that way once again when Thomas poked Riis’ cross past a helpless Ben Wilson.

Freddie Woodman produced a magnificent save to deny Callum O’Hare as Coventry looked to get back into the game shortly before the break, with Preston defenders coming rushing out to block Haji Wright’s follow-up.

In-form Ellis Simms was looking to make it three goals in three games but he was also denied by Woodman after a tame effort inside the box.

Mark Robins called on Jake Bidwell to replace Dasilva at the break and Van Ewijk was next to try and reduce the arrears, but Woodman stood firm to beat away his left-footed effort.

The Dutchman tested Woodman again when he almost squeezed a cross in at the near post, while substitute Torp stung the palms of the former Newcastle goalkeeper in injury time.