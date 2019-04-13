Leeds finally find a way past Westwood to secure vital win in promotion race

LEEDS UNITED MOVED back into second place in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

Sheffield United, who started the day in third, were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall at Bramall Lane thanks to a 95th-minute equaliser from Jake Cooper.

That result was enough to move them into second on goal difference, but Leeds moved back above them and established a three-point gap to the chasing pack thanks to a second-half goal from Jack Harrison.

Ireland international goalkeeper Keiren Westwood kept Marcelo Bielsa’s side at bay for the first 65 minutes with some fine goalkeeping, producing particularly impressive saves to deny Tyler Roberts.

Leeds always looked the most likely to break the deadlock, though, and they duly did when Harrison steered Pablo Hernandez’s low cross into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The result puts Leeds in the driving seat for a top-two finish, while Wednesday are 10th, six points off the play-offs.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: