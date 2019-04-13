This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds finally find a way past Westwood to secure vital win in promotion race

Marcelo Bielsa’s side took advantage of Sheffield United’s draw with Millwall earlier in the day.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 8:47 PM
22 minutes ago 962 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4591007
Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski (right) challenges Marco Matias of Sheffield Wednesday.
Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski (right) challenges Marco Matias of Sheffield Wednesday.
Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski (right) challenges Marco Matias of Sheffield Wednesday.

LEEDS UNITED MOVED back into second place in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

Sheffield United, who started the day in third, were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall at Bramall Lane thanks to a 95th-minute equaliser from Jake Cooper.

That result was enough to move them into second on goal difference, but Leeds moved back above them and established a three-point gap to the chasing pack thanks to a second-half goal from Jack Harrison.

Ireland international goalkeeper Keiren Westwood kept Marcelo Bielsa’s side at bay for the first 65 minutes with some fine goalkeeping, producing particularly impressive saves to deny Tyler Roberts.

Leeds always looked the most likely to break the deadlock, though, and they duly did when Harrison steered Pablo Hernandez’s low cross into the bottom-left corner of the net.

The result puts Leeds in the driving seat for a top-two finish, while Wednesday are 10th, six points off the play-offs.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie