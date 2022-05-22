Leeds survive as they produce rare away win at Brentford and Burnley lose at home

LEEDS UNITED SURVIVED the drop at the expense of Burnley after a dramatic final day at the bottom end of the Premier League.
Jesse Marsch’s side beat Brentford 2-1 with Jack Harrison smashing home a 94th-minute winner following Raphinha’s opener.
The Clarets had to better the result of their relegation rivals but lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle after a brace of goals from Callum Wilson.
More to follow.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (6)