This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 4 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds United take big step towards long-awaited Premier League return

Marcelo Bielsa’s side bounced back from their slip-up against Luton Town to see off Blackburn Rovers.

By Press Association Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 5:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,015 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5141689
Leeds United players celebrate after Mateusz Klich's goal.
Image: PA
Leeds United players celebrate after Mateusz Klich's goal.
Leeds United players celebrate after Mateusz Klich's goal.
Image: PA

LEEDS UNITED OUTCLASSED Blackburn Rovers to take another step towards their long-awaited Premier League return as a 3-1 victory at Ewood Park put them four points clear at the top of the Championship.

First-half goals from Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips put Leeds in control of an exciting contest, which saw both sides hit the post in a frantic opening 45 minutes.

And though Adam Armstrong’s free-kick briefly got Rovers back in it early in the second half, Mateusz Klich needed only five minutes to restore Leeds’ two-goal advantage as they cruised to victory.

West Bromwich Albion can cut the gap at the top when they host Hull City on Sunday, but with Leeds six points clear of third-placed Brentford with five games left to play, they are on course to make it back to the top flight for the first time since 2004.

But it was a third defeat in a row for Blackburn, whose play-off hopes are fading rapidly as they sit six points off sixth place.

Marcelo Bielsa came out of a midweek draw with Luton Town ruing Leeds’ wastefulness in front of goal, but Bamford made no mistake with the first opening here.

Blackburn were complaining about the way Klich dispossessed Lewis Travis, but as the Pole rolled the ball through, Bamford fired it beyond the reach of Christian Walton just seven minutes in.

Rovers responded well and should have levelled within minutes. Armstrong’s pass put Sam Gallagher clean through on goal, but he rolled a shot the wrong side of the post with Illan Meslier beaten. Moments later Gallagher teed up Lewis Holtby but his close-range shot rattled the right-hand post.

Blackburn lost Elliott Bennett to an injury 20 minutes in, with the experienced Stewart Downing sent on to fill the troublesome left-back spot.

But Leeds were reasserting some control and hit the post themselves in the 27th minute when Bamford shrugged off his man but saw his shot bounce back off the left-hand upright.

Luke Ayling met Barry Douglas’ 37th minute corner at the near post to test the reactions of Walton, who got down well to block.

But the goalkeeper could do nothing three minutes later as Phillips found the top left-hand corner with a fine free-kick, his first goal since October doubling Leeds’ lead.

Phillips was then guilty of conceding a needless free-kick less than two minutes into the second half and it proved costly as Armstrong curled the ball beyond the reach of Meslier.

But Leeds needed only five minutes to restore their two-goal advantage. Jack Harrison saw his shot blocked as he cut in from the right, but the ball fell for Klich and his effort found a way through the crowded area.

This time there would be no route back into the game for Blackburn as Leeds kept the pressure on.

It could, and probably should, have gotten worse with 15 minutes to go, when Walton was lucky to avoid a red after coming out of his area to foul Bamford, but the Rovers keeper was booked, staying on to make a smart save from Douglas’ free-kick.

Today’s Championship results

  • Derby County 1-1 Nottingham Forest
  • Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Leeds United
  • Brentford 3-0 Wigan Athletic
  • Bristol City 0-1 Cardiff City
  • Fulham 1-0 Birmingham City
  • Huddersfield Town 0-0 Preston North End
  • Luton Town 0-5 Reading
  • Stoke City 4-0 Barnsley

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie