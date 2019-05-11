This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roofe gives Leeds play-off advantage as Bielsa's men leave Derby with crucial semi-final win

Kemar Roofe’s second-half strike gave Leeds a one-goal advantage at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 May 2019, 7:31 PM
21 minutes ago 998 Views No Comments
Goalscorer Kemar Roofe (left) alongside Ireland defender Richard Keogh.
Goalscorer Kemar Roofe (left) alongside Ireland defender Richard Keogh.
KEMAR ROOFE’S GOAL handed Leeds United a 1-0 lead in their Championship play-off semi-final against Derby County, who controversially had a penalty overturned.

With neither side having had a shot on target in a tightly contested first half at Pride Park, Marcelo Bielsa’s team went ahead thanks to Roofe’s neat first-time strike 10 minutes into the second half.

Referee Craig Pawson did well to play the advantage following a late lunge by Tom Lawrence, with Jack Harrison driving clear down the left before curling in a cross for Roofe to finish beyond the onrushing Kelle Roos.

Roofe squandered a golden chance to make it 2-0 two minutes later, and that profligacy looked to have been punished when Pawson awarded Frank Lampard’s side a penalty after Harrison and Jayden Bogle collided in the 76th minute.

However, the referee changed his decision after a check with his assistant and awarded Leeds a free-kick, much to Derby’s chagrin.

Leeds could have doubled their lead in the closing stages, but Roos made a fine save to deny Jamie Shackleton, while Mateusz Klich was fortunate to escape with just a booking when he moved his head towards Fikayo Tomori’s chest late on.

And despite a late rally from the hosts, Leeds held firm to record their third win over Derby this term and take a slender advantage into the return match at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The42 Team

