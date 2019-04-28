This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sheffield United promoted to Premier League after Leeds-Villa descends to complete madness

Astonishing scenes at Elland Road.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 2:32 PM
32 minutes ago 4,483 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4610067

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE been promoted to the Premier League after Leeds United and Aston Villa played out a hugely controversial 1-1 draw at Elland Road this afternoon.

Both Leeds and Villa will seek promotion through the play-offs following an astonishing game in which Leeds allowed 10-man Villa to equalise uncontested — almost — after opening the scoring in highly controversial fashion.

It was Mateusz Klich who found the net with a curled finish past Jed Steer, but the acrimony began in midfield when Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia went down injured following a 50:50 challenge.

Leeds played the ball wide where it appeared as though they would put it out of play, but with Villa’s players having stopped, Tyler Roberts instead fed the ball through to Klich who cut inside Ahmed Elmohamady and netted the game’s opener.

Following the ensuing brawl, Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi was red-carded after his flailing arm appeared at first glance to collide with Patrick Bamford’s face, only for replays to later show no there was no contact made whatsoever — Bamford simply dove to the ground holding his face. The Leeds forward was himself lucky to remain on the pitch for his role in the mass melee but received only yellow.

All hell was breaking loose on the touchline, too, where Villa assistant head coach John Terry and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa were exchanging what looked like harsh words.

Bielsa, however, then ordered his side to let Villa equalise unchallenged, straight from kick-off. Despite this order, as Albert Adomah bore down on an empty goal, Leeds defender Pontus Jansson attempted to prevent the visitors from levelling but to no avail.

Leeds pushed hard for a winner but Villa held firm at one apiece, meaning Sheffield United have joined Norwich in earning direct promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Villa manager Dean Smith confirmed Leeds goalscorer Klich apologised to him after the game.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

