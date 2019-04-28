Sheffield United promoted to Premier League after Leeds-Villa descends to complete madness

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE been promoted to the Premier League after Leeds United and Aston Villa played out a hugely controversial 1-1 draw at Elland Road this afternoon.

Both Leeds and Villa will seek promotion through the play-offs following an astonishing game in which Leeds allowed 10-man Villa to equalise uncontested — almost — after opening the scoring in highly controversial fashion.

MINUTES OF MAYHEM



⚽️ Klich

🥊 Fight

🔴 El Ghazi

⚽️ Adomah (but not if Jansson can help it 🤚)



😳 Terry vs Bielsa?



It was absolute chaos at Elland Road! Have you ever seen anything like that before?



More: https://t.co/KqbZ3gZyO9 pic.twitter.com/9Y257vWT0l — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 28, 2019

It was Mateusz Klich who found the net with a curled finish past Jed Steer, but the acrimony began in midfield when Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia went down injured following a 50:50 challenge.

Leeds played the ball wide where it appeared as though they would put it out of play, but with Villa’s players having stopped, Tyler Roberts instead fed the ball through to Klich who cut inside Ahmed Elmohamady and netted the game’s opener.

Following the ensuing brawl, Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi was red-carded after his flailing arm appeared at first glance to collide with Patrick Bamford’s face, only for replays to later show no there was no contact made whatsoever — Bamford simply dove to the ground holding his face. The Leeds forward was himself lucky to remain on the pitch for his role in the mass melee but received only yellow.

.@Patrick_Bamford you don’t deserve to be a footballer behaving like that, disgrace to yourself and club. Should be ashamed #avfc pic.twitter.com/YdCjIZo5tT — thevillazone (@thevillazone) April 28, 2019

"English football is known for sportsmanship."



Marcelo Bielsa has his say on the chaos that just unfolded between Leeds and Aston Villa.



Watch the reaction live on Sky Sports Football or follow online here: https://t.co/al3bC0b3d8 pic.twitter.com/Ass9jjvVWS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 28, 2019

All hell was breaking loose on the touchline, too, where Villa assistant head coach John Terry and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa were exchanging what looked like harsh words.

Bielsa, however, then ordered his side to let Villa equalise unchallenged, straight from kick-off. Despite this order, as Albert Adomah bore down on an empty goal, Leeds defender Pontus Jansson attempted to prevent the visitors from levelling but to no avail.

Leeds pushed hard for a winner but Villa held firm at one apiece, meaning Sheffield United have joined Norwich in earning direct promotion to the Premier League.

"Klich has just apologised to me after the game. Every credit to Leeds and Bielsa for giving us the opportunity to put that right."



Dean Smith speaks after the drama we've just seen at Elland Road.



Watch now on Sky Sports Football or follow online here: https://t.co/al3bC0b3d8 pic.twitter.com/XfIEjTpsqt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 28, 2019

Speaking to Sky Sports, Villa manager Dean Smith confirmed Leeds goalscorer Klich apologised to him after the game.

