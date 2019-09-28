This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Brom take Championship top spot, Leeds crash

A second defeat of the season leaves Marcelo Bielsa’s side two points off the summit.

By AFP Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 7:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,030 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4829130
Macauley Boone scored the winner as Leeds were beaten by Charlton.
Image: Daniel Hambury
Macauley Boone scored the winner as Leeds were beaten by Charlton.
Macauley Boone scored the winner as Leeds were beaten by Charlton.
Image: Daniel Hambury

WEST BROMWICH ALBION manager Slaven Bilic saluted Nathan Ferguson for inspiring a 2-0 win at QPR that sent his side to the top of the Championship after Leeds suffered a 1-0 loss against Charlton on Saturday.

Ferguson was outstanding at left-back and scored his first goal for West Brom to put them ahead seven minutes into the second half at Loftus Road.

The 18-year-old strode forward from his own half and sent a right-footed strike past QPR keeper Joe Lumley.

Matheus Pereira also scored his first Albion goal, the on-loan Sporting Lisbon man netted with a late free-kick to seal the victory.

Former West Ham manager Bilic, who worked with England midfielder Declan Rice at the east London club, was full of praise for Ferguson and believes he is destined for a similar bright future.

“Nathan has a mentality that reminds me of Declan Rice,” Bilic said. “He’s only 18 on paper but his mind is 25 or 27 — he’s not a kid. He’s only a kid in a positive way in that he’s not afraid to take the ball forward and have a shot.

“It’s our job to keep him humble but there’s no doubt that he has an extremely bright future and a great career in front of him.”

Albion are unbeaten in seven matches and were much the better side at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as they moved one point clear of second placed Swansea.

“This is the best performance that we played so far,” Bilic added.

queens-park-rangers-v-west-bromwich-albion-sky-bet-championship-the-kiyan-prince-foundation-stadium Nathan Ferguson (right) was the star man for West Brom. Source: EMPICS Sport

“Straight from the start we were on the front foot. They didn’t have a sniff.”

Andy Yiadom scored a last-minute equaliser as Reading salvaged a 1-1 draw that denied Swansea a return to the top of the table.

Yiadom’s unstoppable strike ended Reading’s three-game losing streak in the league after Borja Baston’s third minute header put Swansea in front.

Swansea’s winless run has extended to four matches in all competitions.

Macauley Bonne marked his first Championship start with the goal that earned Charlton a surprise win at home to promotion-chasing Leeds.

Bonne, a summer signing from Leyton Orient who had previously made just two substitute appearances in the league, bundled home as Charlton manager Lee Bowyer got the better of the team he played for from 1996 to 2003.

Leeds had been knocked off top spot on Friday by Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 win at Stoke and were pushed down to fourth as Charlton joined them in the play-off places.

Fifth placed Preston stretched their unbeaten run to six league games in a 3-3 draw with Bristol City at Deepdale.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk returned to his old club Middlesbrough for a 4-1 win that lifted them up to seventh.

At the other end, second bottom Huddersfield remain without a win following a 1-1 draw with 10-man Millwall.

© AFP 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie