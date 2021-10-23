Leeds deny Wolves as Rodrigo’s late penalty earns dramatic draw, Wilson hits wondergoal for Newcastle

RODRIGO’S STOPPAGE-TIME PENALTY rescued Leeds a deserved point in a pulsating 1-1 Premier League draw against Wolves.

The Spain forward held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt had gone down under Wolves defender Nelson Semedo’s challenge.

Marcelo Bielsa’s depleted Leeds had laid seige on Wolves’ goal for much of the match after Hwang Hee-chan had given the visitors a 10th-minute lead.

Wolves appeared to have held on for their fourth straight win with a battling backs-to-the-wall display in another highly-charged encounter at Elland Road, but Rodrigo’s last-gasp spot-kick denied them.

Leeds barely deserved to trail 1-0 at half-time after a much-improved display in which their renowned energy levels were restored.

Rodrigo headed Raphinha’s corner wide after Bielsa’s side had burst out of the blocks, clearly intent on putting last week’s no-show in a 1-0 defeat at Southampton behind them.

But Wolves delivered a thumping body blow out of nowhere in the 10th minute to snatch the lead from their first attack.

Semedo mugged Jack Harrison on the right edge of the area and Raul Jimenez’s scuffed shot hit Hwang and fell kindly for the South Korean forward to turn the ball home from close range.

Prompted by the rangy brilliance of Brazil winger Raphinha, Leeds made most of the running but save for Mateusz Klich’s curled effort, easily snaffled by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, they had little to show for their efforts.

Leeds coped more comfortably without midfield linchpin Kalvin Phillips – the England international returned to the bench after a calf strain – but Patrick Bamford’s continued absence leaves a gaping hole up front.

Harrison blazed high and wide and Raphinha curled his shot off target after cutting inside.

Leeds were dealt another hefty blow early in the second half when Raphinha was caught late by Wolves defender Romain Saiss and hobbled off. He was replaced by Crysencio Summerville.

Bielsa sent on young striker Joe Gelhardt for Klich in the 63rd minute as Leeds regained some momentum.

Saiss just got his head to Daniel James’ cross as it appeared destined for Summerville at the far post and Roberts’ glancing header drifted wide.

Pascal Struijk headed Stuart Dallas’ free-kick straight at Sa and the home faithful cranked up the volume in their bid to lift their side.

Leeds appealed in vain for a penalty when Rodrigo went down under Max Kilman’s challenge and Gelhardt’s thumping drive was tipped over by Sa.

Gelhardt snatched at another chance, blasting over, but in the dying moments the former Wigan starlet tumbled in the area under Semedo’s challenge and Rodrigo coolly converted after referee Robert Jones had pointed to the spot.

Elsewhere, Callum Wilson’s wonder goal rescued a point for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but they remain without a Premier League win after nine games this season and it could have been much worse in the capital.

Referee Darren England ruled out Christian Benteke’s 87th-minute header for an infringement in the penalty area which would have earned Patrick Vieira’s side a deserved victory.

Benteke had earlier hit both a post and the crossbar while he missed another gilt-edged chance after he opened the scoring in a one-sided contest at Selhurst Park that ended as a 1-1 draw.

Gateshead-born Graeme Jones was in charge of his boyhood club after Steve Bruce was sacked on Wednesday and there were some subtle differences to his former boss on display.

Newcastle reverted to a back five again and Joe Willock was notably dropped to the bench. Opposite number Vieira also made a bold call, with the fit-again Wilfried Zaha only named among the substitutes while Michael Olise was handed his full Palace debut.

It was the Magpies’ second match since a Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover of the club and home fans in the Holmesdale End unveiled a banner which questioned the merits of the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test in the wake of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund owning 80 per cent of the North East outfit.

On the pitch, an early delay occurred after Palace captain Luka Milivojevic needed treatment following a crunching 50-50 tackle with Isaac Hayden.

The only genuine chances of the first half occurred in a six-minute period where Wilson fired into the side netting from a tight angle after the hosts had failed to deal with a free-kick before Benteke headed against a post with 20 on the clock.

Olise had created the opportunity for the Belgian, who should have scored, and the other key flashpoint of the opening 45 was when both managers exchanged words in the 26th minute.

Joel Ward and Wilson came together by the touchline and, after Milivojevic joined in, Newcastle interim boss Jones pushed the Eagles captain which resulted in Vieira and his first-team coach Shaun Derry getting involved.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Eventually referee England took control, with the outcome a caution apiece for Ward and Wilson.

Palace had enjoyed 79 per cent possession during the first half and yet struggled to turn that opportunities, but that soon changed.

An exquisite overhead kick from Benteke almost broke the deadlock in the 50th minute and six minutes later the former Liverpool forward did open the scoring to make it goals in consecutive games.

Tyrick Mitchell produced a wonderful floated ball to the back post where Benteke towered above his rivals to power home a header from six yards to add to his effort at Arsenal on Monday.

He almost doubled his tally soon after but saw another header hit the top of the crossbar and with 65 on the clock it was crucial as Newcastle grabbed an equaliser.

Palace failed to deal with a corner and Wilson produced a sensational overhead kick into the top corner to beat Vicente Guaita and score for the fourth time this season.

Jones introduced Miguel Almiron and Willock after while Zaha was brought on for the hosts before Benteke was presented with another tempting opening.

Odsonne Edouard dummied James McArthur’s pass to put Benteke through but he sidefooted wide to silence Selhurst Park.

More drama was to follow when Benteke headed home McArthur’s corner with three minutes left but, after referee England was told to look at the pitchside monitor by VAR, he disallowed the effort due to Marc Guehi having a handful of Ciaran Clark’s shirt.

It ensured another draw for Palace and a ninth league game without a win for Newcastle; for whom Clark played the ’90 with Jeff Hendrick on the bench.

Premier League 3pm kick-off results

Leeds United 1-1 Wolves

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle

Southampton 2-2 Burnley

Everton 2-5 Watford

(a wrap of the other two games will follow.)