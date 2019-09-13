This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 13 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Legendary racehorse trainer denies doping Triple Crown king Justify

‘I unequivocally reject any implication that scopolamine was ever intentionally administered,’ Bob Baffert said.

By AFP Friday 13 Sep 2019, 12:02 PM
32 minutes ago 534 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4807609
Bob Baffert (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Bob Baffert (file pic).
Bob Baffert (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEGENDARY TRAINER BOB Baffert on Thursday denied doping 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify after it emerged the horse failed a drug test before last year’s Kentucky Derby.

US racing was rocked on Wednesday after the New York Times revealed that Baffert’s Justify had tested positive for the banned substance scopolamine weeks before winning the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs.

In a statement on Thursday, Baffert said the scopolamine entered Justify’s system through contaminated feed, noting that the banned substance is found in a weed which grows throughout California.

“I unequivocally reject any implication that scopolamine was ever intentionally administered to Justify, or any of my horses,” Baffert said in a statement.

“Test results indicating trace amounts of the drug were undoubtedly the result of environmental contamination caused by the presence of jimson weed in feed, a naturally growing substance in areas where hay and straw are produced in California.

“In addition, I had no input into, or influence on, the decisions made by the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB).”

Chuck Winner, chairman of the CHRB at the time, issued a statement backing Baffert’s claim, saying that Justify was among multiple horses cared for by different trainers at Santa Anita that tested positive at the same time, an indication that contaminated feed was involved.

How the case was handled by the CHRB has come under scrutiny after the Times reported the governing body took more than three weeks to notify Baffert that the horse had failed a test, advising him only nine days before the Kentucky Derby.

It was more than a month before the CHRB confirmed the test result, the Times said, and it was four months later — after Justify had won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes to become the 13th Triple Crown winner — that the board voted at a closed-door executive session to dismiss the case.

The Times reported that the decision to dismiss rested on the determination that the positive test could have been the result of contaminated food, citing the presence of jimson weed in California.

- ‘All correct procedures’ -

Winner said there was “overwhelming evidence that Justify, along with six other horses in four different barns at Santa Anita, ingested scopolamine from jimson weed which was present in the hay that had been delivered to the barns.”

It would have been a complete miscarriage of justice for the CHRB to have taken action against Justify or Baffert, knowing full well that the horse was poisoned by an environmental contaminate and not injected with a substance,” Winner said.

Rick Baedeker, executive director of the CHRB, told the Times that Justify was allowed to run because the CHRB would have been unable to produce a definitive investigative report prior to the Kentucky Derby, the biggest event on the US calendar.

Winner added Thursday that the second sample taken from Justify that confirmed the presence of scopolamine did not come back from the independent lab until three days after the Kentucky Derby.

The California Equine Medical Director, the CHRB staff and the investigators followed all correct procedures in this case,” he said.

Baffert, 66, is one of the most successful trainers in the history of US racing.

As well as masterminding Justify’s Triple Crown win last year, he also led American Pharoah to the coveted treble in 2015.

In total, Baffert’s horses have won five Kentucky Derbies, seven Preakness Stakes, three Belmont Stakes.

© – AFP, 2019  

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie