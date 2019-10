Fans observe a minute's silence in memory of former Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

ROBBIE BRADY STARTED in the Premier League for the first time since May, as Burnley were beaten 2-1 by Leicester.

Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans got the goals as the hosts marked the anniversary of former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s death with a victory.

Chris Wood scored what proved to be a consolation for the Clarets.

