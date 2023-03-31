Leicester to face Leinster or Ulster after sealing Champions Cup quarter-finals spot

BACK-ROWER Jasper Wiese came off the bench to score the only try as two-time European champions Leicester edged Edinburgh 16-6 to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

Springboks forward Wiese crashed over in the 50th minute, muscling off the challenge of Jamie Ritchie after Edinburgh had lost possession.

Fellow South African star Handre Pollard converted for a personal haul of 11 points.

Leicester will face either Leinster or Ulster for a place in the semi-finals.

“I just got the ball at the right time,” Wiese, man of the match when Leicester won the Premiership final last season, told BT Sport.

“The boys did the hard work to get the ball and I just went over to finish it for them. Right place at the right time.

“We spoke about the privilege we have playing in these games. The breakdown was massive for us, we dug hard — I don’t really know what to say.”

Edinburgh’s Argentine full-back Emiliano Boffelli kicked his team’s six points.

