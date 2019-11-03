This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 3 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jamie Vardy scores 10th goal of the season as superb Leicester close in on Man City

Caglar Soyuncu was also on target as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 4:36 PM
1 hour ago 3,622 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4877632
Leicester City players celebrate.
Leicester City players celebrate.
Leicester City players celebrate.

LEICESTER CITY moved back to third in the Premier League table with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Foxes entered the fixture having scored 12 times in their last two away matches in all competitions but two goals – from defender Caglar Soyuncu and the Premier League’s top scorer Jamie Vardy – were enough for all three points at Selhurst Park.

After a cagey first half, Soyuncu gave Leicester the lead in the 57th minute, making the most of some slack marking to nod in James Maddison’s corner unopposed.

Vardy wrapped up the win two minutes from time, finishing a brilliant team move that involved Youri Tielemans and Demarai Gray with a clever left-foot finish that gave him his 10th league goal of the season.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie