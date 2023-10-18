Leicester star set to declare for Ireland

LEICESTER’S KASEY McAteer is set to declare for Ireland, The 42 understands.

As first reported by Daniel McDonnell in the Irish Independent, the 21-year-old is in the process of completing the necessary paperwork for his eligibility to be finalised.

McAteer made one Premier League appearance in the 2021-22 season, and experienced loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon before breaking into the Foxes’ first team and registering four goals from seven Championship appearances this season.

A lack of options in the wide positions has been a major problem during the Stephen Kenny era.

The Ireland boss has been largely reliant on dual-eligibility players of late in this position.

Mark Sykes and Mikey Johnston represented Northern Ireland and Scotland at underage level previously before opting to declare for the Republic, while Chiedozie Ogbene and CJ Hamilton were born in Nigeria and England respectively.

Northampton-born McAteer is now set to join this contingent and add some much-needed depth in the wide positions.