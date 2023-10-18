Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Kasey McAteer of Leicester City celebrates scoring against Liverpool in the League Cup earlier this season.
Ready to go
Leicester star set to declare for Ireland
Kasey McAteer has impressed in the Championship this season.
2.1k
5
51 minutes ago

LEICESTER’S KASEY McAteer is set to declare for Ireland, The 42 understands.

As first reported by Daniel McDonnell in the Irish Independent, the 21-year-old is in the process of completing the necessary paperwork for his eligibility to be finalised.

McAteer made one Premier League appearance in the 2021-22 season, and experienced loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon before breaking into the Foxes’ first team and registering four goals from seven Championship appearances this season.

A lack of options in the wide positions has been a major problem during the Stephen Kenny era.

The Ireland boss has been largely reliant on dual-eligibility players of late in this position.

Mark Sykes and Mikey Johnston represented Northern Ireland and Scotland at underage level previously before opting to declare for the Republic, while Chiedozie Ogbene and CJ Hamilton were born in Nigeria and England respectively.

Northampton-born McAteer is now set to join this contingent and add some much-needed depth in the wide positions. 

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     