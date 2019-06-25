This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leicester Tigers put club up for £60M sale after CVC Premiership investment

Investment group CVC recently bought a 27% stake in Premiership Rugby and the Tigers used their cut to pay off their debt.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 10:32 AM
5 minutes ago 115 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4696569
Leicester players at Welford Road this season.
Image: Mike Egerton
Leicester players at Welford Road this season.
Leicester players at Welford Road this season.
Image: Mike Egerton

TWO-TIME EUROPEAN Cup winners Leicester Tigers this morning announced their intention to sell the club, with a price of £60 million reportedly tagged to the club.

The English midlands club say the move comes after a full strategic review with ‘plans to reclaim (their) status as a dominant force in English and European rugby’.

The Tigers have not been able to play their way to the Premiership final since claiming their 10th title in 2013 and they finished this season second bottom with just seven wins under head coach Geordan Murphy. The hope is that a cash injection from new owners would help them compete for personnel with the Premiership pace-setters.

Today’s statement notes that the recent investment in Premiership Rugby by CVC played a role in the decision to sell. The sudden windfall allowed Leicester to clear their debt.

“CVC’s investment sparked several expressions of interest in the Tigers from new investors, prompting the Board to run a formal sale process in the best interests of the club, its players, supporters and shareholders,” says a statement from the club.

Among the current majority shareholders is executive chairman Peter Torn, who added:

“CVC’s investment in Premiership Rugby has created a unique opportunity – catapulting the sport into the public consciousness like never before and broadening its appeal to potential investors. It is our duty as a Board to explore the Club’s strategic options and assess the best possible ownership structure to benefit from the changes ahead on and off the pitch.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie