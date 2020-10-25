BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 25 October 2020
Advertisement

Late Vardy strike delivers first Leicester league win at Arsenal in 47 years

The match-winner scored the winner from the bench after missing the last two games through injury.

By Press Association Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 10:11 PM
38 minutes ago 1,513 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5245138
Jamie Vardy wheels away after scoring the winner.
Image: PA
Jamie Vardy wheels away after scoring the winner.
Jamie Vardy wheels away after scoring the winner.
Image: PA

LEICESTER SECURED A first away league win at Arsenal in 47 years as Jamie Vardy once again proved to be the scourge of the Gunners.

The Foxes travelled to the Emirates Stadium with a gameplan which they played out to perfection, soaking up plenty of Arsenal pressure before introducing fit-again Vardy from the bench to do the damage and secure a 1-0 win.

Vardy had missed the last two games with a calf injury but was the match-winner here – scoring his 11th Premier League goal against Arsenal, with only Wayne Rooney able to boast more.

Arsenal named a strong side and should have done better – but had an early effort controversially chalked off and then failed to make their dominance pay as Thomas Partey’s home debut ended in defeat.

Mikel Arteta thought his side had taken the lead as early as the third minute as Alexandre Lacazette headed home a Dani Ceballos corner at the front post.

An offside flag saw the effort ruled out, however, with Granit Xhaka deemed to have been interfering with play as he stood in front of Kasper Schmeichel.

Hector Bellerin should have done better when played in behind by David Luiz but he dallied in possession and allowed Jonny Evans to make up the ground and put in the challenge.

With Vardy warming the bench, the visitors were playing without an out and out striker and therefore most of the attacking threat in the opening half an hour came through Arsenal.

Kieran Tierney was a constant threat down the left flank, swinging in a number of dangerous crosses – one of which was inexplicably missed from point-blank range by Lacazette.

Luiz limped off soon after the restart to be replaced by Shkodran Mustafi before Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers turned to Vardy just before the hour.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Arsenal were lucky to keep a full quota of players on the pitch as Bellerin, already booked, slid in on James Justin.

Bukayo Saka had been carrying a knock since earlier in the second half, Arteta opting to bring on Nicolas Pepe in his place and shift Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to his more familiar role down the left.

It almost paid immediate dividends as the Gabon forward’s deep cross was volleyed goalwards by Bellerin, with Schmeichel making a smart save.

But the winning goal would come at the other end of the pitch as Leicester finally burst into life as an attacking force.

They would break the deadlock with their first effort on target of the evening, hitting on the counter-attack as their two substitutes combined.

Youri Tielemans’ ball over the top of the Arsenal defence set Cengiz Under in behind and he crossed perfectly for Vardy to head home what was almost an inevitable goal against the Gunners.

The former England striker almost struck again in injury time, breaking in behind but this time seeing his effort well-saved by Bernd Leno.

It would have no impact on the result, however, as Leicester secured their first-ever league win at the Emirates Stadium to move into the top four, just a point behind leaders Everton.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie