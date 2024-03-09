Vardy double rescues leaders Leicester, O'Dowda scores dramatic winner for Cardiff over Ipswich

LEICESTER ARE THREE points clear of Leeds at the top of the Championship after Jamie Vardy’s double earned his side a 2-2 draw at play-off chasing Hull.

Enzo Maresca’s men had to work hard against the Tigers and fell behind when Fabio Carvalho, who had earlier missed from the penalty spot, scored after 16 minutes.

But Leicester showed plenty of resolve and equalised through Vardy’s contentious penalty after 31 minutes.

Hull again nudged in front when Annas Zaroury let fly from the edge of the penalty box on 61 minutes, but Vardy scored a trademark second just two minutes later to secure the Foxes an important point.

Newcastle-born striker Adam Armstrong helped extend Sunderland’s losing run to six matches as Southampton’s 4-2 victory breathed new life into their Championship promotion push.

Armstrong, who played 21 times for the Magpies after coming through their youth set-up, converted a first-half penalty after Stuart Armstrong had already poked Saints ahead.

Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham pulled it back to 2-2 but Joe Rothwell’s quick-fire brace off the bench – both with heavy Adam Armstrong influence – maintained Mike Dodds zero per cent record since taking over from Michael Beale.

Ireland internationals Gavin Bazunu, Ryan Manning and Will Smallbone all started for Southampton.

Callum O’Dowd scored the match-winner as Ipswich failed to reclaim second place in the Championship, Cardiff striking twice in stoppage time for a remarkable 2-1 victory.

Kieffer Moore seemed to have returned to haunt his former club 11 minutes from time and put Ipswich on the brink of collecting three precious points in the Welsh capital.

But Ryan Wintle punished slack marking in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Ipswich failed to deal with Rubin Colwill’s cross and O’Dowda’s knockdown.

But that was not the end of the drama as five minutes later, and with virtually the last kick of the match, Perry Ng hooked the ball towards the far post at a chaotic corner and O’Dowda volleyed home.

Callum O'Dowda celebrates his winning goal for Cardiff City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere in the Championship, Luke McNally scored a late winner as Stoke boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 Championship victory over play-off hopefuls Preston at Deepdale.

Andrew Hughes was unfortunate to put into his own goal after 64 minutes to give Steven Schumacher’s Potters the lead.

Preston substitute Milutin Osmajic’s clever finish – three minutes later – levelled matters before McNally’s 87th-minute winner clinched a surprise victory in Lancashire to take them three points clear of the relegation zone.

Sammie Szmodics scored his 27th goal of the season in Blackburn’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth, while Will Ferry was on target in Cheltenham’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United.

In League One, Jack Moylan scored twice for Lincoln City in their 5-1 win away to Barnsley, with Danny Mandroiu also getting on the scoresheet for the winners, who are now ninth in the table and six points outside the play-off spots.

And James McClean was among several Irish goalscorers in League Two.