Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Advertisement

Leigh Griffiths charged for kicking a lit flare into a stand of away fans

The Dundee striker, on loan from Celtic, claimed he had only meant to remove the item from the pitch.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 1:41 PM
53 minutes ago 682 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5560842
Griffiths is on loan at Dundee from Celtic.
Image: PA/Jane Barlow
Griffiths is on loan at Dundee from Celtic.
Griffiths is on loan at Dundee from Celtic.
Image: PA/Jane Barlow

DUNDEE STRIKER LEIGH Griffiths has been handed a Scottish Football Association charge of excessive misconduct for allegedly kicking a lit flare into a stand of St Johnstone fans last week.

The Scotland international apologised the following day for the incident and claimed he had only meant to remove the item from the pitch after it was thrown on following a Saints goal in the away side’s 2-0 win on 22 September.

Griffiths was charged by Police Scotland in relation to “culpable and reckless” conduct and now the SFA has also charged the 31-year-old striker, on loan from Celtic, for bringing the game into disrepute and acting in a manner which is improper and not in the best interests of the game.

In his statement released on Dundee’s official website the day after the incident, Griffiths said: “It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.

“Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action.”

The principal hearing for the case is on Thursday, 14 October.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie