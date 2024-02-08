Halfpenny to miss most of Super Rugby season with injury suffered against Munster

LEIGH HALFPENNY IS expected to miss most of the Super Rugby season with a chest injury, his new club Canterbury Crusaders said Thursday.

Fullback Halfpenny damaged a pectoral muscle during his debut for the Super Rugby champions in a 21-19 defeat to Munster on the New Zealand side’s pre-season tour.

Advertisement

Halfpenny needs surgery and will be sidelined for the next three to four months, the Crusaders said.

“It is a real bummer for him,” Crusaders’ assistant coach Tamati Ellison told reporters via a video call from England.

“He will still help, even during his rehab period around some of the kicking and the game-driving for a few of our younger boys. He has been great there already.”

The Crusaders kick-off the defence of their Super Rugby Pacific title at the Waikato Chiefs on 23 February. The final is in June.

The Christchurch-based side hope Halfpenny will be involved in the later rounds of the season. “We’re expecting him to play, if the rehab goes well,” Ellison said.

Halfpenny, 35, joined the Crusaders late last year after retiring from international rugby.

He made 101 appearances for Wales and won four caps for the British and Irish Lions.