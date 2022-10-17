Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sexton and Jenkins set to return for Leinster - Keenan, Lowe and Gibson-Park to miss out

Unbeaten URC leaders are gearing up for Irish derby at the Aviva Stadium.

By Garry Doyle Monday 17 Oct 2022, 7:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,526 Views 3 Comments
Keenan (r) is unlikely to play this weekend.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEO CULLEN HAS strongly hinted that Leinster will have to plan for Saturday’s game against Munster without Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park.

All three have been nursing injuries in the early part of this season. “I would say it is unlikely that any of them will (make it),” said Cullen. “Not next week. They’re not far off but we will see how they go this week.”

Jack Conan (eye), James Ryan (knee) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) picked up knocks in Friday’s 10-0 win over Connacht but have not been ruled out of the Munster game; Johnny Sexton and Jason Jenkins should both be available.

Up until Saturday evening, when Munster’s season finally clicked into gear, there wasn’t much to anticipate ahead of this weekend’s derby. But now that Munster are finally resembling a powerful team again, the tone has changed. All of a sudden, this upcoming clash in the Aviva has a must-look element to it.

“The form book does go out the window,” said Cullen. “It’s another big provincial game at the Aviva and you want that to be a celebration of provincial rugby really and of the rivalry. Hopefully we’ll have not just blue jerseys about but plenty of red ones in there as well because you want that, don’t you?

“You want both teams to be strong. We need all the provinces to be strong. I think the rivalry is great. It has been amazing since professionalism has begun. Particularly with all that’s going on in England at the moment, the fans and the support that we get has to be a point of difference for us.

“Munster have been missing a few guys with injuries in the early part of this season and that places a bit more pressure on everybody else. I thought some of those guys performed well on the Emerging Ireland tour from an individual point of view, so they will definitely add something to their group. I think it’s going to be a great contest.”

