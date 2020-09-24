Hawkshaw, not Leavy, set for return with Leinster A after long injury lay-off

FORMER IRELAND U20 captain David Hawkshaw is in line to play his first match since suffering a serious knee injury in a training session 17 months ago.

The centre is among the replacements for Leinster A’s Friday night fixture against Ulster A at the RDS.

While there was an expectation that Dan Leavy would also make his return after a lay-off of similar length. However, the Ireland international is not among the 30-man matchday squad a week out from the beginning of the 2020/21 Pro14 season.

Scott Penny starts in the seven shirt, with Rhys Ruddock the most experienced man among the replacements.

Hawkshaw’s successor as skipper of the 2019 U20 Grand Slam winning side, Charlie Ryan, captains his province for this week’s A match.

Harry Byrne gets the nod at out-half with the versatile Ciaran Frawley given another chance to show his abilities as a second playmaker at 12 – the position he played while earning the man of the match award in the Pro14 win over Ulster last month.

Leinster A (v Ulster A)

15. Michael Silvester

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Cian Kelleher

10. Harry Byrne

9. Hugh O’Sullivan

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Ciaran Parker

4. Jack Dunne

5. Charlie Ryan Captain

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements from:



Tom Clarkson

Niall Comerford

Cormac Foley

David Hawkshaw

Joe McCarthy

John McKee

Michael Milne

Martin Moloney

Ross Molony

Sean O’Brien

Rowan Osborne

Rhys Ruddock

Andrew Smith

Alex Soroka

Liam Turner