Hawkshaw, not Leavy, set for return with Leinster A after long injury lay-off

FORMER IRELAND U20 captain David Hawkshaw is in line to play his first match since suffering a serious knee injury in a training session 17 months ago.
The centre is among the replacements for Leinster A’s Friday night fixture against Ulster A at the RDS.
While there was an expectation that Dan Leavy would also make his return after a lay-off of similar length. However, the Ireland international is not among the 30-man matchday squad a week out from the beginning of the 2020/21 Pro14 season.
Scott Penny starts in the seven shirt, with Rhys Ruddock the most experienced man among the replacements.
Hawkshaw’s successor as skipper of the 2019 U20 Grand Slam winning side, Charlie Ryan, captains his province for this week’s A match.
Harry Byrne gets the nod at out-half with the versatile Ciaran Frawley given another chance to show his abilities as a second playmaker at 12 – the position he played while earning the man of the match award in the Pro14 win over Ulster last month.
Leinster A (v Ulster A)
15. Michael Silvester
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Harry Byrne
9. Hugh O’Sullivan
1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Ciaran Parker
4. Jack Dunne
5. Charlie Ryan Captain
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Max Deegan
Replacements from:
Tom Clarkson
Niall Comerford
Cormac Foley
David Hawkshaw
Joe McCarthy
John McKee
Michael Milne
Martin Moloney
Ross Molony
Sean O’Brien
Rowan Osborne
Rhys Ruddock
Andrew Smith
Alex Soroka
Liam Turner
