Leinster manager, Leo Cullen. Ben Brady/INPHO
Home and Away

Leinster and Munster Round of 16 game details announced

Leicester at home for Leinster, Northampton away for Munster.
44 minutes ago

THE ROUND OF 16 fixtures in the Investec Champions Cup have been confirmed with Irish interest limited now to Leinster and Munster.

Leinster are at home on Saturday, 6 April when they host Leicester Tigers, that game kicking-off at 8pm.

Graham Rowntree’s Munster are away the following day, Sunday, 7 April when they travel to Franklin’s Gardens to take on Northampton Saints. That game commences at 12.30pm as all sides aim to make it to North London and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the final.

