Leinster and Munster name teams for friendly fixtures tomorrow

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have both named their teams ahead of friendlies taking place on Friday night.

With games slowing down until the United Rugby Championship resumes on 1 March for Munster with a home game against Zebre, and away to Cardiff for Leinster on 2 March, both teams are mixing it up.

Leinster will face Saracens at the StoneX Stadium with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Rhys Ruddock will captain an experienced-looking side with no fewer than nine players who played against Benetton in the BKT URC last week.

Advertisement

Last weekend’s debutant, full-back Harry McErlean gets another chance to impress while academy pair Aitzol King and Andrew Osborne will occupy the wings.

Michael Milne will be back for his first appearance of the season in the pack.

Among the replacements, Scott Penny, Max Deegan and Luke McGrath are joined by Pre-Academy duo Luke Kritzinger and Ruben Moloney.

Munster are in action against Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop, that game commencing at 7.45pm.

The team will be a mixture of senior, Academy and some standouts from the club scene. Alex Kendellen captains the side.

Academy hooker Max Clein and out-half Dylan Hicks (both Garryowen) are set for their first senior Munster appearances.

Academy trio Fionn Gibbons, Shay McCarthy and Ethan Coughlan all start with Clein, Hicks, Mark Donnelly, Daniel Okeke and Tony Butler among the replacements.

Rory Scannell and Seán O’Brien start together in midfield with O’Brien making his first appearance at centre for Munster. Coughlan and Joey Carbery team up in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Scott Buckley and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Cian Hurley and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room. Hurley made his return to action from a long-term achilles/ankle injury for Garryowen in the AIL last week.

Leinster Rugby: Henry McErlean, Aitzol King, Liam Turner, Ben Brownlee, Andrew Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Ben Murphy; Michael Milne, John McKee, Rory McGuire, Brian Deeny, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Rhys Ruddock (C), Will Connors, Diarmuid Mangan.

Munster Rugby: Mike Haley; Fionn Gibbons, Seán O’Brien, Rory Scannell, Shay McCarthy; Joey Carbery, Ethan Coughlan; Josh Wycherley, Scott Buckley, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Cian Hurley; Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen (C), Jack O’Sullivan.