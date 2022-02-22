Leinster announce new contracts for Gibson-Park and Abdaladze

JAMISON GIBSON-PARK and Vakh Abdaladze have signed new contracts with Leinster.

The province announced the extensions – the terms of which have not been disclosed – via social media this afternoon.

Gibson-Park, who’s currently on Six Nations duty with Ireland, has made 108 Leinster appearances since his arrival in 2016.

The 29-year-old New Zealand-born scrum-half has won four league titles and a Champions Cup, as well as making his international debut against Italy in October 2020.

Advertisement

Abdaladze made his Leinster debut in 2017 and got his first taste of European action in last month’s 64-7 win over Bath.

The Georgian-born prop, who’s now 26, represented Ireland at U20 level.