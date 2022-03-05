Leinster cruise back to the top of the table with nine-try win in Treviso

Ross Byrne finished with 19 points and the player of the match honours.

Benetton 17-61 Leinster

NINE-TRY LEINSTER leapfrogged Ulster to return to the top of the United Rugby Championship table as they swatted aside an understrength Benetton in Treviso.

Two tries apiece from hookers Sean Cronin and James Tracy helped Leo Cullen’s men to a comfortable bonus-point win.

The only downside on an otherwise uncomplicated afternoon for the visitors came in the first half when Harry Byrne — who started at 12 with brother Ross at 10 — came off injured.

The game’s outcome felt inevitable as early as the sixth minute when Max Deegan powered his way over from close range for Leinster’s opening try.

Cronin, Jordan Larmour and player of the match Ross Byrne all added tries before the break to secure the bonus point and give Leinster a comfortable 28-3 lead, Benetton’s only response a penalty from the boot of Rhyno Smith.

Cronin added his second in the 48th minute before he was replaced by Tracy, who made an instant impact himself when he finished off the back of a driving lineout maul.

Jimmy O’Brien ran in two tries of his own, either side of Tracy’s second, as Leinster closed out their afternoon in style.

