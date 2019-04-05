Deegan starts at seven as Cullen names Leinster team for Benetton

MAX DEEGAN WILL get the first opportunity to stake his claim for the number seven jersey for Leinster’s Champions Cup and Pro14 run-in after being named to start against Benetton tomorrow evening [KO 7.45pm, TG4/eir Sport].

With Josh van der Flier and Dan Leavy both suffering season-ending injuries, Leo Cullen will have to delve deeper into his openside resources, and 22-year-old Deegan has the chance to prove his worth at the RDS on Saturday.

Deegan gets the nod at seven. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Deegan has impressed in the number seven jersey for Leinster in recent weeks, producing a standout display against the Cheetahs during the Six Nations, and will make his 11th start of the campaign against the Italians.

Josh Murphy starts at blindside while Caelan Doris is restored at number eight, as Cullen makes 13 changes from last weekend’s European quarter-final win over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Scott Fardy and Luke McGrath are the only two survivors from last week’s starting XV, with the scrum-half set to captain the province in a half-back pairing with Noel Reid.

Barry Daly, Fergus McFadden and James Lowe make up the Leinster back three, while the fit-again Joe Tomane partners Conor O’Brien in midfield.

Up front, Jack McGrath is handed a starting opportunity at the end of the week his move to Ulster was confirmed, while James Tracy and Andrew Porter will be looking to build on their impacts off the bench last time out.

Fardy is partnered by Mick Kearney in the engine room and the back row unit of Murphy, Deegan and Doris will seek to make a big impact ahead of a key run of games for the defending European and Pro14 champions.

Scott Penny is named on the bench for the first time since helping Ireland to a U20 Grand Slam title and is joined by the likes of Jack Dunne, Hugh O’Sullivan and Ciaran Frawley.

Leinster:

15. Barry Daly

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Conor O’Brien

12. Joe Tomane

11. James Lowe

10. Noel Reid

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Jack McGrath

2. James Tracy

3. Andrew Porter

4. Mick Kearney

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Max Deegan

8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Peter Dooley

18. Michael Bent

19. Jack Dunne

20. Scott Penny

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Jimmy O’Brien.

