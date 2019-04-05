This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Deegan starts at seven as Cullen names Leinster team for Benetton

The eastern province make 13 changes from last week’s Champions Cup victory over Ulster.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 5 Apr 2019, 12:15 PM
MAX DEEGAN WILL get the first opportunity to stake his claim for the number seven jersey for Leinster’s Champions Cup and Pro14 run-in after being named to start against Benetton tomorrow evening [KO 7.45pm, TG4/eir Sport].

With Josh van der Flier and Dan Leavy both suffering season-ending injuries, Leo Cullen will have to delve deeper into his openside resources, and 22-year-old Deegan has the chance to prove his worth at the RDS on Saturday.

Max Deegan Deegan gets the nod at seven. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Deegan has impressed in the number seven jersey for Leinster in recent weeks, producing a standout display against the Cheetahs during the Six Nations, and will make his 11th start of the campaign against the Italians. 

Josh Murphy starts at blindside while Caelan Doris is restored at number eight, as Cullen makes 13 changes from last weekend’s European quarter-final win over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Scott Fardy and Luke McGrath are the only two survivors from last week’s starting XV, with the scrum-half set to captain the province in a half-back pairing with Noel Reid.

Barry Daly, Fergus McFadden and James Lowe make up the Leinster back three, while the fit-again Joe Tomane partners Conor O’Brien in midfield. 

Up front, Jack McGrath is handed a starting opportunity at the end of the week his move to Ulster was confirmed, while James Tracy and Andrew Porter will be looking to build on their impacts off the bench last time out.

Fardy is partnered by Mick Kearney in the engine room and the back row unit of Murphy, Deegan and Doris will seek to make a big impact ahead of a key run of games for the defending European and Pro14 champions.

Scott Penny is named on the bench for the first time since helping Ireland to a U20 Grand Slam title and is joined by the likes of Jack Dunne, Hugh O’Sullivan and Ciaran Frawley.

Leinster:

15. Barry Daly
14. Fergus McFadden 
13. Conor O’Brien 
12. Joe Tomane 
11. James Lowe 
10. Noel Reid 
9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Jack McGrath 
2. James Tracy 
3. Andrew Porter 
4. Mick Kearney 
5. Scott Fardy 
6. Josh Murphy 
7. Max Deegan 
8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Peter Dooley 
18. Michael Bent 
19. Jack Dunne 
20. Scott Penny 
21. Hugh O’Sullivan 
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Jimmy O’Brien.

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

