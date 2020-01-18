Leinster overcome gritty Benetton to seal top seeding in Champions Cup quarter-finals

Benetton 0

Leinster 18

LEINSTER HAVE SECURED number one seeding in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, after edging out Benetton at the Stadio di Monigo.

In what was a somewhat sloppy performance, Leinster struggled to impose themselves on the Italian outfit, leading by just 3-0 at the break thanks to a Ross Byrne penalty.

Playing conditions were difficult on the wet surface, but Leo Cullen’s side gradually worked through the gears in the second half to run in two decisive tries.

Caelan Doris was the first to make the breakthrough as he crashed over just before the hour-mark.

Out-half Ross Byrne missed from the conversion, but was able to add the extras after James Tracy bundled over from a rolling maul on 65 minutes.

That proved to be the last of the scoring action as Leinster wrapped up the victory to ensure they will have home advantage in the quarter-finals.

More to follow…

