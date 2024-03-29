Leinster will need internationals to hit the ground running against Bulls

TONIGHT’S TOP OF the table URC clash in Dublin already had the makings of a tasty encounter, but yesterday’s team announcements has only heightened the sense that we could be in for a cracker when Leinster welcome the Bulls to the RDS [KO 7.35pm, TGV/Premier Sports].

With their Ireland stars enjoying the week off as Leinster cruised to victory at Zebre last Saturday, tonight 11 of Andy Farrell’s Six Nations winners come straight back into the starting team, with a further five Ireland internationals returning on the bench.

Even with the likes of Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose and Andrew Porter not involved, this is a stacked Leinster team that has been selected with one eye on next week’s return to Champions Cup action against Leicester Tigers.

Europe is still the star prize in Leinster’s eyes but their desire to taste league success again has grown over recent seasons. Last year it was Munster who dumped the province out in the URC semi-finals but a year previously it was tonight’s opponents who came to Dublin and caused a memorable upset, Jake White’s men outmuscling their hosts to end their season on a pulsating night at the RDS.

The Bulls know how to win in Dublin and have travelled with a strong selection again, with Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Willie Le Roux all included.

It’s a formidable Bulls team, but if Leinster’s returning Ireland stars can hit the ground running, they should prove too strong for their visitors.

Advertisement

Jordan Larmour starts a game at fullback for just the third time this season, but crucially, those games have come back-to-back [Leinster v Cardiff, Ireland v Scotland], and the 26-year-old should be full of confidence after being drafted in on late notice to play in Ireland’s Six Nations-title sealing game.

James Lowe brings power and skill on the wing while Robbie Henshaw, fresh from getting married last week, looked back to his best across the Six Nations.

Harry Byrne gets another opportunity to impress at out-half, as brother Ross drops back to the bench, and will be keen to put his stamp on things after clocking up just 33 minutes across two appearances off the bench in the Six Nations.

In the pack, Joe McCarthy will be determined to kick on from his own Six Nations experience while an all-international backrow of Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan will be confident of getting on top of their hosts in what should be a fascinating physical battle.

On paper, a near Test-quality Leinster team are rightly favourites but if those returning internationals aren’t on it from the start, the Bulls – who have won their last six matches in all tournaments – will sense opportunity.

It could well turn out that Leinster’s bench proves decisive. Hooker Dan Sheehan was pushed hard by Rónan Kelleher in the Six Nations and it will be interesting to see their roles reversed here. Kelleher did an excellent job providing impact for Farrell’s Ireland over the last two months and similarly, Sheehan can thrive when introduced to see out the game against tired bodies.

Tadhg Furlong can ensure Leinster’s scrum stays solid, the in-form Jamison Gibson-Park can lift the tempo if needed and Caelan Doris will surely relish the opportunity to do as much damage as possible in a shorter window than usual, with the back-rower starting a Leinster game on the bench for the first time since December 2022.

The Bulls trail league leaders Leinster by four points in the table and a home win would leave the province well set heading into the business end of the regular season.

Europe remains the driving ambition but having fallen short in the competition over the last two seasons, nights like this feel increasingly important for Cullen’s men. With over 17,000 tickets sold, Leinster look well placed to put on a show in a game that has all the ingredients needed to cook up something special.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Rob Russell, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ala’alatoa; Ross Molony, Joe McCarthy; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne, Tadhg Furlong, Jason Jenkins, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Liam Turner.

BULLS: Willie Le Roux; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Devon Williams; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Akker van der Merwe, Wilco Louw; Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje (co-capt); Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee (co-capt).

Replacements: Johan Grobbelaar, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, Mpilo Gumede, Zak Burger, Chris Smith, Harold Vorster.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)