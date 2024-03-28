Leinster go strong as Ireland stars return for Bulls visit

LEINSTER HAVE WELCOMED back a host of their international stars for tomorrow’s URC meeting with the Bulls at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1].

Leo Cullen’s starting team includes 11 players who featured for Ireland during their run to Six Nations success, with a further five members of Andy Farrell’s squad named on the bench.

Jordan Larmour starts at fullback, with Rob Russell and James Lowe on the wings.

Robbie Henshaw returns at centre, where he is partnered by Jamie Osborne, while Harry Byrne and captain Luke McGrath line out in the halfbacks.

Advertisement

Cian Healy starts at loosehead to win his 275th Leinster cap, as the Clontarf man moves within five appearances of Devin Toner’s record (280).

Rónan Kelleher starts at hooker, with Michael Ala’alatoa completing the front row.

Joe McCarthy and Ross Molony start in the second row, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan named in a strong Leinster backrow.

Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne and Tadhg Furlong provide the front row cover on the bench, with Jason Jenkins, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne and Liam Turner also named among the replacements.

Leinster currently top the URC table with 49 points, with the Bulls second on 45.

LEINSTER:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Rob Russell

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Jamie Osborne

11. James Lowe

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (capt)

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Michael Milne

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Caelan Doris

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Liam Turner

BULLS:

15. Willie Le Roux

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse

13. Canan Moodie

12. David Kriel

11. Devon Williams

10. Johan Goosen

9. Embrose Papier

1. Gerhard Steenekamp

2. Akker van der Merwe

3. Wilco Louw

4. Ruan Vermaak

5. Ruan Nortje (co-capt)

6. Marco van Staden

7. Elrigh Louw

8. Marcell Coetzee (co-capt)

Replacements:

16. Johan Grobbelaar

17. Simphiwe Matanzima

18. Mornay Smith

19. Reinhardt Ludwig

20. Mpilo Gumede

21. Zak Burger

22. Chris Smith

23. Harold Vorster

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)