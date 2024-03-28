Leinster go strong as Ireland stars return for Bulls visit

LEINSTER HAVE WELCOMED back a host of their international stars for tomorrow’s URC meeting with the Bulls at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1].
Leo Cullen’s starting team includes 11 players who featured for Ireland during their run to Six Nations success, with a further five members of Andy Farrell’s squad named on the bench.
Jordan Larmour starts at fullback, with Rob Russell and James Lowe on the wings.
Robbie Henshaw returns at centre, where he is partnered by Jamie Osborne, while Harry Byrne and captain Luke McGrath line out in the halfbacks.
Cian Healy starts at loosehead to win his 275th Leinster cap, as the Clontarf man moves within five appearances of Devin Toner’s record (280).
Rónan Kelleher starts at hooker, with Michael Ala’alatoa completing the front row.
Joe McCarthy and Ross Molony start in the second row, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan named in a strong Leinster backrow.
Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne and Tadhg Furlong provide the front row cover on the bench, with Jason Jenkins, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne and Liam Turner also named among the replacements.
Leinster currently top the URC table with 49 points, with the Bulls second on 45.
LEINSTER:
- 15. Jordan Larmour
- 14. Rob Russell
- 13. Robbie Henshaw
- 12. Jamie Osborne
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Harry Byrne
- 9. Luke McGrath (capt)
- 1. Cian Healy
- 2. Rónan Kelleher
- 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. Joe McCarthy
- 6. Ryan Baird
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
- 16. Dan Sheehan
- 17. Michael Milne
- 18. Tadhg Furlong
- 19. Jason Jenkins
- 20. Caelan Doris
- 21. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 22. Ross Byrne
- 23. Liam Turner
BULLS:
- 15. Willie Le Roux
- 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse
- 13. Canan Moodie
- 12. David Kriel
- 11. Devon Williams
- 10. Johan Goosen
- 9. Embrose Papier
- 1. Gerhard Steenekamp
- 2. Akker van der Merwe
- 3. Wilco Louw
- 4. Ruan Vermaak
- 5. Ruan Nortje (co-capt)
- 6. Marco van Staden
- 7. Elrigh Louw
- 8. Marcell Coetzee (co-capt)
Replacements:
- 16. Johan Grobbelaar
- 17. Simphiwe Matanzima
- 18. Mornay Smith
- 19. Reinhardt Ludwig
- 20. Mpilo Gumede
- 21. Zak Burger
- 22. Chris Smith
- 23. Harold Vorster
Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)