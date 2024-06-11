Ringrose available for long-awaited Leinster return against the Bulls

LEINSTER SAY CO-captain Garry Ringrose is available to make his long-awaited return from injury in Saturday’s URC semi-final against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Outside centre Ringrose has only played once since January, featuring off the bench for Ireland in their final Six Nations game in March, due to a frustrating shoulder injury.

Leinster say he returned to full training last week after recovering from that shoulder issue and he is available for selection against the Bulls.

The Irish province can also call on returning back row Jack Conan, who missed last weekend’s quarter-final win over Ulster with an unspecified injury. Leinster say Conan sat that game out as a precaution but is available to face the Bulls.

Centre Charlie Ngatai [shoulder], second row Jason Jenkins [knee], centre Liam Turner [arm], hooker Lee Barron [shoulder], and second row/flanker Alex Soroka [foot] all remain sidelined this week.

Leinster trained in Pretoria today.